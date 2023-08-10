Most Likely to Create the Best Yearbooks: Picsart and Walsworth Partner to Bring… – Press Release

Initially launching to thousands of schools, the Walsworth ‘Yearbook 360 – Online Design’ Platform will now offer Picsart’s complete photo editor for yearbook creation

Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced an integration with Walsworth Yearbooks, one of America’s largest yearbook printers, unlocking endless creative possibilities to thousands of students across the U.S. With the complete Picsart Create Editor and namesake Remove Background API embedded into the ‘Yearbook 360 – Online Design’ platform, students can now create, design and edit their yearbooks using Picsart’s popular and powerful creative tools.

With Picsart’s full photo editing suite, Walsworth schools will gain access to a breadth of award-winning AI-powered photo solutions for yearbook design. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a former professor and lecturer, I have always been deeply passionate about education,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of Picsart. “Seeing the Picsart platform make its way into schools feels like a full circle moment, adding to our rich company history and culture around learning. I’m excited to see our presence grow in this space.”

With Picsart’s full photo editing suite, Walsworth schools will gain access to a breadth of award-winning AI-powered photo solutions, streamlining student’s workflow, enabling a seamless yearbook design process and most importantly, boosting creativity. These include capabilities like image enhancement and upscaling, filters, fits and borders, format conversion, text and more.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this innovative technology to our schools,” said Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President of Sales at Walsworth. “Picsart’s advanced capabilities will not only save valuable time when editing photos – they’ll transform the yearbook creation process as a whole.”