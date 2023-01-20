Most new automotive consumers are actually paying lower than sticker value



CNN

Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn’t mean they’re finding bargains at their local dealerships.

A year ago, record tight inventories meant 80% of buyers were paying more than the manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP), or sticker price, according to data from Edmunds. For decades, car buyers had been able to negotiate a discount.

Today, only 36% of buyers are paying above sticker. After paying an average of $700 above MSRP in the spring, buyers paid an average of $300 less than sticker in December.

That’s still far less than the $2,600 average that buyers saved on the sticker price in 2019, according to Edmunds’ data — while the average transaction price remains at a record high, according to data from both Edmunds and Cox Automotive, which both track car sales, prices and inventories.

…