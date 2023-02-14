Mother and father of Reeva Steenkamp ‘nonetheless grieving’ daughter’s demise, a decade after she was killed by Oscar Pistorius





Reeva Steenkamp’s parents say they are “still grieving” for their daughter, 10 years after she was shot and killed by her boyfriend, former South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius.

The ex-sprinter is eligible for parole in March, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reports.

“People who have lost children, it takes a long time for you to settle down and to get to know that they’re not going to be around anymore,” June Steenkamp said during an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day.

“We just love her so much and miss her. Part of our life is gone. We will see her one day, but that’s what we look forward to.”

Pistorius shot Steenkamp – a model and law school graduate – at his home in an upscale Pretoria neighborhood in the early hours of…