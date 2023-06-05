Mouser Electronics Honored by TDK-Lambda with Top Distribution Award – Press Release

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, announces that it has received the exclusive Distributor of the Year Award from TDK-Lambda, a group company of the TDK Corporation. Mouser was honored with TDK-Lambda’s top award for 2022 for operational excellence, among other criteria.

Representatives from TDK-Lambda present the Mouser team with the 2022 Distributor of the Year Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thankful to be recognized by TDK-Lambda for delivering exceptional results. Providing exemplary service is at the heart of who we are here at Mouser. We don’t do it for awards, but it is so very nice when we receive such a prestigious honor as this,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “This award is a tribute to our hard-working and dedicated teams. We look forward to much-continued success.”

“On behalf of TDK Lambda, we are excited to recognize the Mouser team with this award in recognition of their efforts to grow revenues and expand sales channels while providing top-notch service to our customer base,” said Juliet Fajardo, Director National Distribution Sales for TDK-Lambda. “Throughout our long business partnership, our two companies have reached many goals together, and we look forward to the future.”

TDK-Lambda Corporation, a group company of TDK Corporation, is a leading global power supply company providing highly reliable power supplies for industrial and medical equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation meets the various needs of customers with an entire range of activities, from research and development to manufacturing, sales, and service, with bases in five key areas, covering Japan, Europe, America, China, and Asia.

