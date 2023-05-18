MOVIDA EUROPE S.A. COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO US$375.0 MILLION AGGREG… – Press Release

SÃO PAULO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Movida Europe S.A. (the “ Issuer “), a wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Movida Participações S.A. (“ Movida “), announces that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer “) for up to US$375.0 million in aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by the Issuer, in its sole discretion, the “ Maximum Tender Amount “) of its 5.250% senior sustainability-linked notes due 2031 (the “ Notes “). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Movida and Movida Locação de Veículos S.A. (together with Movida, the “ Guarantors “).

The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated May 17, 2023 (the “ Offer to Purchase “). Any capitalized term used but not defined in this press release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount

Outstanding Early Tender

Premium(1) Total

Consideration(2) Tender Offer

Consideration(3) 5.250% Senior

Sustainability-Linked

Notes due 2031 Rule 144A: 62459LAA7 /

US62459LAA70 Regulation S:

L65266AA3/

USL65266AA36 US$677,644,000 US$30.00 US$780.00 US$750.00

__________________ (1) Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase. (2) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid. (3) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase. In addition, Accrued Interest will be paid.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 15, 2023, unless extended by…