MPs urge Premier League to agree EFL funding deal or danger compelled settlement

Clubs relegated from the Premier League into the Championship receive parachute payments

The Premier League and English Football League must “urgently” agree on sharing more revenue with clubs down the football pyramid, or risk having a settlement forced on them, say MPs.

A report by the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Select Committee says that if no funding plan is reached soon, the government should bring forward the setting up of an independent football regulator (IREF) “to impose a deal”.

It also concludes that the sport must be held accountable for how it tackles discrimination by the new regulator, saying it is “sceptical” it will deliver standards by itself.

The committee called for equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) measures to be included in a new code for football governance and for the regulator to have powers to assess clubs’ action plans.

The MPs want “an increased, strategic redistribution from all leagues down to the grassroots” in order “to safeguard the long-term…