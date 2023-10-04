Mr Benson’s Label and the significance of being Caymanian : Cayman Information Service

Nick Joseph writes: Long story short: In 1959, Castro assumed control of Cuba. In 1969, Pindling assumed control of the Bahamas and led them to independence in 1973. In 1962, Jamaica became independent and in 1972, Manley assumed leadership. Capital and human flight from those countries ensued, with “brain-drain” exacerbating very serious pain (and for a period at least, near ruin) for the societies involved.

What caused such dramatic change and turmoil in three of our closest neighbours? There are many reasons, including Cold War agitation between superpowers actively seeking to destabilise, but key to what happened was a perception of economic and socio-economic dominance by persons not of those island countries. A disaffected local population, marginalised and excluded from the best their own countries had to offer, became angered. Their poverty gave them little to lose. They agitated for change.

“Don’t upset the apple cart!” and “Don’t rock the…