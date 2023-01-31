MRHB Awarded ‘Best New Islamic Crypto Platform’, Incubated by International Incu… – Press Release

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRHB , the world’s first halal decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has recently bagged two awards from Singapore-based World Business Outlook . This success comes on the back of winning a 2022 Global Brand Award from UK-based Global Brands Magazine earlier in the year. In addition, the project was also selected last month by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) incubator, International Incubation Center (IIC), an initiative supported by the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and Bilişim Vadisi Technology Development Zone of the Republic of Türkiye.

“This is a great way to start off 2023,” said MRHB CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed . “We are very grateful that our quest to build a halal Web3 economy platform has been recognized by international award panels and also deeply honored that we have been handpicked by the ICYF for their prestigious incubation program. We want to thank our valued community for their continued support throughout 2022 and will use this momentum of wins to further propel our ongoing journey to becoming the benchmark ethical DeFi solution!“

“We are pleased to welcome MRHB to our ICYF incubator and excited for the opportunity to help them expand halal web3 & decentralized finance for Muslim communities everywhere,” said ICYF Young Business Hub CEO Sami Serdar . “As an organization focused on helping young companies sustainably develop Islamic communities and economies across the OIC region, ICYF is highly supportive of projects like MRHB that have demonstrated a strong commitment to their ambitious roadmap and loyal community of supporters.“

On 26-28 January, led by the International Incubation Center, MRHB participated at the Mobilefest Communication Technologies Fair & Conference, the biggest and most influential ICT event in Eurasia, alongside other IIC tech startups DERIVATIVE, RoboLabs, Fatora and Workiom.

Hat Trick Award Wins for MRHB DeFi

MRHB…