MSCI 2023 Market Classification Review – MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) – Press Release

MSCI Inc. MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the results of the MSCI 2023 Market Classification Review. In this year’s review, MSCI:

Welcomes the proposed measures aimed at improving the accessibility of the Korean equity market to international investors, and will be monitoring their implementation and effectiveness over time

Extends the consultation on the potential reclassification of the MSCI Nigeria Indexes from Frontier to Standalone Market status following recent developments in the FX market

Indicates a potential consultation on a reclassification proposal for Egypt in case of further deterioration in market accessibility

Continues closely monitoring the market accessibility of the Sri Lankan, Kenyan and Bangladesh equity markets

Highlights the evolution of clearing and settlement cycles across global markets

Reminds on upcoming changes to the MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes

“Amidst the challenging global macroeconomic environment, low foreign exchange liquidity in various markets has been observed, posing obstacles to the ease of fund repatriation for international institutional investors,” said Dr. Dimitris Melas, Global Head of Index Research and Product Development and Chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee. “We are closely monitoring the challenges observed in select Emerging and Frontier Markets.”

Dr. Melas added, “Despite these conditions, certain markets, such as Korea, have proposed plans to enhance accessibility for foreign investors. Once in effect, these efforts will be subject to consultation with market participants to assess their impact and effectiveness.”

Korea’s Market Accessibility

MSCI recognizes and welcomes the proposed measures aimed at improving the accessibility of the Korean equity market.

In February 2023, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) unveiled upcoming improvements to the Korean foreign exchange (FX)…