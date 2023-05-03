MSCI Appoints Ashley Lester as Global Head of Research – MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) – Press Release

MSCI Inc. MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Ashley Lester has joined the firm as Global Head of Research and as a member of MSCI’s Executive Committee. Based in London, Mr. Lester will report to Baer Pettit, President.

In this role, Mr. Lester will be responsible for the development of MSCI’s research across the firm’s product lines and client segments of asset managers, asset owners, banks, corporates, hedge funds, insurance companies, and wealth managers. He will partner closely with MSCI’s product, client coverage, technology, and marketing teams to ensure the continued development of innovative research, analysis, and solutions that aim to help investors navigate a rapidly transforming investment landscape.

“Ashley is an innovative thinker and brings with him a wealth of expertise as an investor, in business leadership and quantitative and qualitative analysis,” said Mr. Pettit. “I am confident that his background and in-depth knowledge of the financial markets and risk analytics will prove invaluable as we continue to work towards our mission of creating research-based solutions for our clients.”

Mr. Lester joins MSCI with over a decade of extensive experience in business leadership, investment management, and multi-asset class investment research. Previously, he spent eight years at Schroders plc in London, most recently as the founding Head of Systematic Investments, in which he led a team managing over $20 billion in equity factor and ESG strategies. He had previously served in Schroders’ Multi-Asset Investment Group as Head of Multi-Asset Research, leading research into portfolio construction, asset allocation modeling, and capital market assumptions.

Before Schroders, Mr. Lester spent two years at MSCI as the Head of Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Class Research, where he managed MSCI’s global team of researchers covering fixed income, multi-asset…