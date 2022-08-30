Mukesh Ambani prepares at hand Reliance Industries to his youngsters

Ambani, 65, set out his succession plan on Monday, telling shareholders in his Reliance Industries conglomerate that his three children are “first among equals” and are being “mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself.”

Ambani, the chairman and promoter of Reliance Industries, has a daughter Isha, and two sons, Anant and Akash. According to the company’s latest filing with the Mumbai stock exchange, “the promoter and promoter group” — which includes Ambani’s wife and children as well as several associated companies — control nearly 51% of the conglomerate.

“Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses,” Asia’s second richest man said at the meeting.

While Ambani inherited an oil business from his father two decades ago, he has spent the last few years diversifying into tech, renewable energy and retail. He launched Reliance Jio as a mobile network in 2016. Since then it has amassed over 400 million users and launched a…