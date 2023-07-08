Multi-factor Authentication Market size to grow by USD 20,806.45 million from 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The multi-factor authentication market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,806.45 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.41% during the forecast period. The growth momentum will be progressing. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Multi-factor Authentication Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (services and products), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth are increasing online transactions and e-commerce and the digitalization of financial and welfare services. The multi-factor authentication services are getting popular among organizations because they prevent people from gaining unauthorized access to important information. Access to the service can only be allowed after the identity is approved. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The multi-factor authentication market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global multi-factor authentication market.