Multiexperience Development Platforms Market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% fro… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The multi-experience development platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,670.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The multiexperience development platforms market covers the following areas:

Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market – Vendor Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. The multiexperience development platforms market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc. – The company offers Multiexperience Development Platforms called Google Workshop for connecting and collaborating with organizations.

Cisco Systems Inc. – The company offers Multiexperience Development Platforms called Webex Suite through a contact center, CPaaS, and headsets.

Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers Multiexperience Development Platforms called Amazon Connect through omnichannel customer experience, agent productivity, and a cloud contact center.

Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market – Key Market Segmentation

Technavio segmented this market by End-user (IT and telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)