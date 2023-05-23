Murphy Administration Announces First-in-the-Nation Partnership to Bolster Menta… – Press Release

Partnership to Provide Free Access to Tele-Mental Health Platform 24/7/365 and Diverse Team of Providers for Students at 44 Institutions of Higher Education

TRENTON, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to address the growing youth mental health crisis, Governor Phil Murphy and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges today announced a partnership with Uwill – a mental health and wellness platform that will support students at 44 institutions of higher education throughout New Jersey. Beginning this month, this first-in-the-nation partnership will provide 24/7 access to free mental health support throughout the entire year for students enrolled in one of the eligible institutions that have opted into this program.

While most institutions of higher education previously offered some level of mental health support to students, a rapidly growing need for these services has strained the capacity of many campuses to continue providing care to every student in need of mental health support in recent years. By partnering directly with Uwill, New Jersey is the first state in the nation to offer comprehensive mental health and wellness support to college students through a statewide approach that spans both public and private institutions of higher education.

“With the challenges these past few years have presented, young people around New Jersey and the nation are facing a mental health crisis like never before. It is incumbent upon us to do everything in our power to provide young people with access to the support they need, which is something my Administration will continue to prioritize,” said Governor Murphy. “Making teletherapy services available to countless college students on campuses throughout our state is a key component of our ongoing efforts to address the mental health needs of our young people and promote safe and inclusive learning environments in New Jersey.”

A core focus of the partnership with…