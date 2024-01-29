Music affiliation infighting fuels extra turmoil : Cayman Information Service

Jean-Eric “Notch” Smith

(CNS): The Cayman Music and Entertainment Association (CMEA), which has been dysfunctional for years due to continued infighting and alleged mismanagement by its board and leaders, is experiencing yet another major dispute over the presidency. Five members claim to have kicked the current president out of office along with other members of the board over allegations of more mismanagement and even fraud.

The CMEA, which is a registered non-profit organisation (NPO), is meant to protect the interests of local musicians, but it has failed in this primary purpose due to constant battling among past and present boards as well as founding members.

Steve Errol Reid

In March 2022, a long-running dispute among members culminated in a very angry meeting that resulted in the president at the time, Jean-Eric “Notch” Smith, being ousted from office after twelve years at the helm. But the vote that elected Steve Errol Reid, who has been the…