Music Streaming Market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2022 to 2027, Incre… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The music streaming market is estimated to grow by USD 31,101.37 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (free and paid), end-user (individual users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the free segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. It is an ad-based service that providers use to generate revenue by serving ads during music streaming or when users make paid in-app purchases. Increasing preference for music streaming services notably drives the growth of the music streaming market. Young consumers in the 18-40 age group prefer free music through platforms. Pandora offers paid subscriptions. However, its channel is free to access and has a large customer base as it supports almost all operating systems, such as Android, IOS, and Windows. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Music Streaming Market Insights –