MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festiv… – Press Release

Seoul -based Leading Fashion Platform partners with 88rising’s prominent music festival in LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MUSINSA, a Seoul-based fashion e-commerce store, is set to kick off its US marketing campaign at the Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on the 5th and 6th of this month. In collaboration with festival organizers, 88rising, MUSINSA will partner with top influencers to showcase its trendsetting K-fashion brands.

Head in the Clouds Music & Art Festival, a music festival featuring talented artists across the Asian dispora, will see renowned social media figures with their favorite K-fashion brands’ items available on MUSINSA. Furthermore, influencers in this campaign will bring festival styling to life with the latest K-trending “Doll Keyring” – a popular K-celeb accessory.

MUSINSA crew, a localized community of fashion creators influencing K-fashion, will also present at the festival, showcasing their unique styles with hype korean brands. The spotlight will shine on MUSINSA’s diverse range of contemporary designs, from streetwear and casual to designer, featuring brands like Glowny, 2000Archives, LUVISTRUE, mahagrid, Phyps, Trillion, thisisneverthat, YooHee, Acme De La Vie and Travel and musinsa standard.

For fashion enthusiasts eager to join the festivals, MUSINSA has a special treat – a chance to win free VIP tickets through their official Instagram, @musinsa_global.

MUSINSA, initially established as an online fashion community in 2001, launched its online store in 2009. Now, the company features over 500 K-fashion labels in 13 countries worldwide and offers a wide selection of more than 8000 local and global brands, ranging from contemporary designs, trendy streetwear and casual styles to high-end designer creations in South Korea. As a leading fashion e-commerce store, MUSINSA is committed to supporting small and medium-sized fashion brands through its fashion-specialized venture capital. With…