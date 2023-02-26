MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Advocates Striding Faster Towards an Intelligent Worl… – Press Release

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s Carrier BG President Li Peng spoke today at Huawei’s MWC Barcelona 2023 Day 0 Forum on how 5G was opening the door to an intelligent world, and how the leap to 5.5G would be a key milestone along this journey. Li emphasized that the industry had to work together to move faster towards an ultra-broadband, green, and intelligent world, and that Huawei’s GUIDE business blueprint could help lay the foundation for this important achievement.

Li Peng, President of the Carrier BG, Huawei, delivers a keynote speech

The physical and digital worlds seem to be growing ever closer as the effects of digital and intelligent transformation become increasingly apparent in our workplaces, our homes, and our personal lives. Many carriers have responded to the increasing demand in these areas for higher-quality experiences and higher productivity, pushing the ICT industry forward.

Connectivity+ is key to prosperous 5G development

By the end of 2022, more than 230 5G networks had already been commercially deployed, supporting over one billion 5G users and a multitude of 5G devices, and 5G has driven rapid development of the ICT industry. In the consumer market, carriers have been innovating to extend “Connectivity+”. As 5G capabilities continue to improve, leading carriers in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East have scrambled to develop different kinds of digital services. Some carriers have converged connectivity with local OTT services, which allows them to achieve shared success. These offerings bundle connectivity with digital services like social media, helping them grow into a one-stop digital service provider.

The home market has also become an area where carriers can generate more value as 5G and fiber penetration continues to grow. So, carriers are widening “Connectivity+” for better experiences, better services, and more efficient O&M. Premium home broadband services, like 5G FWA and 10G PON have expanded faster…