‘My First MPC Wallet’ is here: UXUY Launches Comprehensive Public Testing – Press Release

Singapore, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the release of the UXUY APP test version on August 8th, users are formally invited to experience the next generation DEX with no seed phrase vulnerability. The global public beta testing event for ‘My First MPC Wallet‘ will commence at midnight (UTC) on August 14th. Users who successfully participate in the beta testing will receive UXUY credit gas quota, on-chain OAT commemorative badges, and a share of the 10,000 USDT prize pool.



UXUY – My First MPC Wallet

As a decentralized trading platform based on MPC wallet technology, UXUY brings a CEX-like trading experience with features such as no seed phrases, seamless cross-chain transactions, and exclusive gas credit quotas. UXUY is ready to become your first MPC wallet.



No Seed Phrases

UXUY, as a non-custodial MPC wallet, effectively mitigates seed phrase vulnerability. It currently employs a 2-2 sharding model, where users possess one shard, and Platform Validators hold the other; users can choose from various backup methods for their user shard, while Platform Validator shards are backed up across multiple clouds to ensure asset security. UXUY is presently developing a social recovery version, which will upgrade to a 2-3 sharding model. The third shard will be safeguarded by a third party designated by the user, thereby achieving diversified wallet security and recovery.

Upholding a decentralized ethos and embodying ‘Your Crypto, You Control,’ UXUY employs the MPC wallet solution to minimize the barriers to using decentralized applications.



Seamless Cross-Chain Transactions

Through the creation of uPool and the establishment of Multi-chain Pipe, UXUY facilitates the convenient use of stablecoins like USDT and USDC for trading, bridging the experience gap between DEX and CEX. The seamless cross-chain process relies on native assets, reducing the scale of wrapped assets and significantly enhancing transaction immediacy.

UXUY also advocates for reducing wrapped assets…