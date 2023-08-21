My Place Hotels Expands Footprint with Opening in Boise/Nampa, ID – Press Release

ABERDEEN, S.D., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel Boise/Nampa, ID-Idaho Center in Nampa, ID. The property, owned by Rimrock Companies and managed by Johnson Hospitality, has 85 keys and is strategically situated in the flourishing Boise–Meridian–Nampa metropolitan corridor.

“As we establish our presence in Boise/Nampa, we’re immersing ourselves in a community celebrated for its green parks, premier golf courses, and venues that light up with iconic concerts and thrilling horse races,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO at My Place Hotels. “At My Place, it’s more than just opening a hotel; it’s about integrating into a community’s lively rhythm and enhancing its offerings. We’re excited to support and grow alongside this vibrant community.”

The property is adjacent to the Ford Idaho Center, the premier multi-event complex in the Pacific Northwest, offering numerous venues for events, including an arena, an amphitheater, and a horse park. Nearby attractions include the Warhawk Air Museum and Roaring Springs Waterpark. Lake Lowell, Bogus Basin, Nampa Greenbelt, and the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation are also nearby. In addition to numerous food and beverage options in proximity to the property, Vizcaya Wineries is only 15 minutes away.

Each room has a full-sized refrigerator, a two-burner cooktop, a coffee maker, and a microwave, in addition to a pillow-top mattress, microfiber bedding, a variety of soft and firm pillows, and free high-speed WiFi. The property is also pet-friendly and has other amenities, such as onsite laundry and a 24-hour grab-and-go store, with food, drink, and other essential items.

From a design perspective, My Place Hotel Boise/Nampa, ID-Idaho Center incorporates the My Place Hotels standard Gen2 design.

“The growth of My Place goes beyond just numbers,” he said. “It’s about consistently delivering unparalleled hospitality. As we expand, our commitment to the local communities…