Myanmar to launch Sean Turnell, Vicky Bowman in prisoner amnesty, state media says

A former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist are reportedly set to be released by Myanmar’s ruling military junta under an amnesty – along with more than 6,000 other prisoners.

Vicky Bowman, Sean Turnell and Toru Kubota are among 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners being freed to mark Myanmar’s national day, state media reported Thursday.

Pardons were granted on “humanitarian grounds,” according to the media reports, and follow criticism of the junta at a recent summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the military staged a coup in February 2021 by arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi – who remains in prison amid a slew of charges which critics say are politically motivated.

Since then the junta has arrested thousands of people for protesting against…