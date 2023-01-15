Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea signal Ukraine ahead from Shakhtar Donetsk

Mykhailo Mudryk is at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s fixture against Crystal Palace

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year old arrives at Stamford Bridge on an eight-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of 70m euros (£62m), plus a further 30m euros (£27m) in bonuses.

Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to the signing of Mudryk, who scored seven goals in 12 league appearances for Shakhtar this season.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” said Mudryk.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk, who has made eight international appearances for Ukraine since making his debut in June 2022, is at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

He had looked set to sign for Arsenal,…