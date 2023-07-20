Mystic Museum of Art (MMoA) Presents From Crisis to Color: DerriHre le Miroir (B… – Press Release

Mystic Museum of Art (MMoA) is pleased to present From Crisis to Color: DerriHre le Miroir (Behind the Mirror), an exhibition of original artwork by the stars of early 20th century Modern and Contemporary Art. With generous support from The Kitchings Family Foundation and from CT Humanities, the exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, June 24 and run through Saturday, September 24, 2023.

MYSTIC, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mystic Museum of Art (MMoA) is pleased to present From Crisis to Color: DerriHre le Miroir (Behind the Mirror), an exhibition of original artwork by the stars of early 20th century Modern and Contemporary Art. With generous support from The Kitchings Family Foundation and from CT Humanities, the exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, June 24 and run through Saturday, September 24, 2023.

Our goal is to place Mystic in the context of the international art world, said Executive Director and Chief Curator V. Susan Fisher. “The fundamental right to quality of life, here and now, as in post-war Europe, includes the experience of art.”

From Crisis to Color: DerriHre le Miroir (Behind the Mirror) portrays how the remarkable Parisian art-dealer, curator, and publisher, AimI Maeght, encouraged artists to reinvent the art world amidst the rubble left behind by World War II. Maeght knew that by putting original artwork in the hands of ordinary people he could help rebuild the identity of his city and his country. His unique publication, entitled DerriHre le Miroir (“Behind the Mirror”) allowed modern masters and emerging artists alike complete freedom in creating original lithographs for public circulation. Even with the simplest, least expensive materials, he knew, art would find a way: to mourn inexpressible loss; to revive imagination and vision; and to reclaim freedom of expression and foster a new joie de vivre.

Today, the list of artists who created DerriHre le Miroir, reads like a Who’s Who of Modern masters. A small…