MyyShop awarded “Most Innovative Social Commerce Platform” at Global Brands Maga… – Press Release

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MyyShop, a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group, has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as “the Most Innovative Social Commerce Platform”. Launched in 2020, MyyShop is a vital component of DHGATE Group’s localization strategy, with a vision of a world where creators can effortlessly transform their passion and influence into thriving businesses, with MyyShop providing the tools and resources they need to succeed.

In 2023, MyyShop launched the Million-Follower Movement campaign dedicated to helping content creators monetize their social impact effortlessly. In addition to catering to content creators with millions of followers, MyyShop also addresses the pain points of nano-creators. Leveraging 19 years of cross-border big data experience and AI-powered product selection tools, MyyShop accurately matches the best creators with products offered by platform merchants.

Global Brands Magazine has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. Each year, Global Brands Magazine hosts a series of awards to recognize companies that stand out as industry leaders through their unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products. Winners include global brands such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Fidelity Investments, NVIDIA, BYD Electronics, Alipay, and DHL, among other prominent brands.

Commenting on winning the award, Diane Wang, the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group, said, “We are beyond thrilled and humbled to have been recognized for our hard work and dedication. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. We are committed to making cross-border e-commerce accessible and enabling more people to participate in global trade.”

About MyyShop

