Nablus: Ten Palestinians killed throughout Israeli raid focusing on militants in West Financial institution



Jerusalem and Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed Wednesday during a major Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank that also left more than 100 injured, Palestinian officials said.

Israeli authorities said Wednesday’s operation targeted three suspects “planning attacks in the immediate future.” The three were “neutralized,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement.

In the unusual daytime raid, Israeli forces entered Nablus in the West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said two of its commanders were killed in ensuing clashes with Israeli troops.

The Lion’s Den militant group also confirmed its members were involved in the fighting, but did not say if any of their members were killed.

All three of the…