Nadine Dorries: Tradition secretary confuses rugby codes in speech at Rugby League World Cup occasion

Nadine Dorries is the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries confused the two rugby codes in a speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday.

Dorries thought Jonny Wilkinson’s 2003 winning drop-goal for England against Australia in rugby union’s World Cup final took place in rugby league.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” Dorries said in her speech.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal.”

She added: “We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time. Wow, what a moment that was.”

She later addressed her mistake on Twitter.

“Like Jason Robinson I may have switched codes in my speech,” she wrote. external-link

“Both league and union have a rich heritage in the UK. Obviously I’ve followed rugby league much less in my lifetime, but I’m looking forward to watching England (and all the home nations) in the RL World Cup this autumn.”

Rugby league and union have separate rules, points systems, and team sizes -…