Nanjing moves toward becoming a pioneer city of ESG investment: Executives from … – Press Release

NANJING, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nanjing has seen a new development toward becoming a pioneer city of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) investment. On February 21, more than 20 CEO-level executives of global fortune 500 enterprises and ESG industry experts from home and abroad gathered in Nanjing for the Nanjing Wuxiang ESG Sustainable Forum to offer their advice on sustainable investment.

The forum on ESG investment aimed to offer a platform for stakeholders to share experiences of “dual carbon” development, exchange views on sustainable enterprise development, and further explore new investment paths. It also intended to bring together elite investors, broaden new investment opportunities, and promote Nanjing as a pioneer city of ESG investment.

Practicing ESG investment philosophy and forming sustainable development advantages

In recent years, as part of its drive to become a pioneer city of ESG investment, Nanjing has deepened its implementation of ESG investment concepts, practicing the path of sustainable development and creating a distinct ESG service brand. As China furthers its dual carbon development, Nanjing has already laid the groundwork for ESG investment, ushering in a sustainable development model, attracting green industry projects, bringing in valuable resources, and unleashing clear investment potential.

According to an official from Nanjing Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau, Nanjing has set up the first dual carbon-industry venture capital organization in the Yangtze River Delta region – the Yangtze River Delta Carbon Neutral Industry Innovation Investment Alliance. Furthermore, Nanjing has been selected as one of the first “waste-free cities” in the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

In recent years, Nanjing has performed exceptionally at attracting green industries. Sinopec Carbon Industry Technology Co., Ltd., China’s first carbon-industry chain technology company, has successfully set up operations in the city. Ford Motor…