Naomi Osaka: 4-time Grand Slam champion pronounces being pregnant

Osaka has won two Australian Open and two US Open titles

Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced she is pregnant.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full for lessons for me,” said Osaka, adding that she hopes to return in 2024.

“One thing I am looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’.”

Osaka won the last of her four Grand Slams at the Australian Open in 2021.

However, she has spoken of the problems she has faced since that memorable title win.

In May 2021, after pulling out of the French Open, she revealed she had “suffered long bouts of depression” ever since winning her first major title, the US Open, in 2018.

In September 2021 she took a five-month break from the sport.

She lost in the third round of the Australian Open on…