Napa River Inn Joins Forces with Tripleseat Hotels to Streamline Onsite Group Sa… – Press Release

Leading sales and catering software adds the historic property to their platform.

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tripleseat Hotels , the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on the Napa River Inn , adding the historic wine country property to its platform.

Nestled in Downtown Napa’s Riverfront District, the Napa River Inn is the area’s highest Michelin-rated and Forbes Recommended hotel. The property offers two distinct and fully loaded meeting spaces, accommodating up to 85 people. The Napa River Inn combines its beautiful historic charm with recently renovated meeting space, offering the most up-to-date features, including in-house AV, to offer the most memorable gatherings.

“We have shifted how we host on-site events since the pandemic and needed to find a system that worked with us. We have been using Word and Excel to manage our group business and are eager to transition to Tripleseat to help streamline our operations and become more efficient,” says Graycen Wangeman, Sales and Events Coordinator for Napa River Inn.

Key Tripleseat Hotels features that impressed the Napa River Inn team include:

Simplifying the group booking process

Improving operational efficiency and team communications

Tracking sales, insights, and growth

With roots in hospitality, Tripleseat was built to be a unified, easy-to-use platform with an inherent focus on the user and customer experience.

“We are always excited when a property comes to us who has been tracking all of their group sales and events business manually and are seeking a better way to do things. We built Tripleseat for that very reason – to help event managers do their job more efficiently and with more support, without needing to add an extra team member,” said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

About Tripleseat Hotels

Tripleseat Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat Hotels makes it…