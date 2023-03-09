NASA, Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Moon Mission Spacesuit – Press Release

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A spacesuit prototype of what NASA astronauts, including the first woman, plan to wear on the surface of the Moon during the agency’s Artemis III mission, is set for reveal during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) Wednesday, March 15, from Space Center Houston in Texas.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Planned during the reveal activities are remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students.

Participants will include:

Bob Cabana , associate administrator, NASA

, associate administrator, NASA Vanessa Wyche , center director, NASA Johnson Space Center

, center director, NASA Johnson Space Center Lara Kearney , manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson

, manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson Kate Rubins , NASA astronaut

, NASA astronaut Michael Suffredini , president and CEO, Axiom Space

, president and CEO, Axiom Space Mark Greeley , program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

, program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space Russell Ralston , deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space Peggy Whitson , Axiom-2 commander, Axiom Space

, Axiom-2 commander, Axiom Space John Shoffner , Axiom-2 pilot, Axiom Space

The full event schedule is as follows (all times CDT):

9 a.m. : In-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials

: In-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials 9:30 a.m. : Remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV

: Remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV 10:15 a.m. : Student question-and-answer session

: Student question-and-answer session 10:40 a.m. : Media question-and-answer session

: Media question-and-answer session 11:00 a.m. : Event concludes

U.S. media interested in participating in person or by phone, or obtaining a media kit, must contact Axiom Space no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, March 14, by emailing [email protected]

In this new approach to working with commercial partners, NASA is enabling a growing space economy that leverages industry capabilities and NASA’s expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and…