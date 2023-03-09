NASA, Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Moon Mission Spacesuit – Press Release

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A spacesuit prototype of what NASA astronauts, including the first woman, plan to wear on the surface of the Moon during the agency’s Artemis III mission, is set for reveal during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) Wednesday, March 15, from Space Center Houston in Texas.
The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Planned during the reveal activities are remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students.
Participants will include:
- Bob Cabana, associate administrator, NASA
- Vanessa Wyche, center director, NASA Johnson Space Center
- Lara Kearney, manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson
- Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut
- Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space
- Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space
- Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space
- Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander, Axiom Space
- John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot, Axiom Space
The full event schedule is as follows (all times CDT):
- 9 a.m.: In-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials
- 9:30 a.m.: Remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV
- 10:15 a.m.: Student question-and-answer session
- 10:40 a.m.: Media question-and-answer session
- 11:00 a.m.: Event concludes
U.S. media interested in participating in person or by phone, or obtaining a media kit, must contact Axiom Space no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, March 14, by emailing [email protected]
In this new approach to working with commercial partners, NASA is enabling a growing space economy that leverages industry capabilities and NASA’s expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and…