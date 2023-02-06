NASDAQ: IREN Lawsuit Notice: New Deadline on Feb. 13th for Investors who lost ov… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that the deadline in the lawsuit for certain investors in Iris Energy Limited IREN changed from February 6th to February 13th.

Investors who purchased shares in excess of $250,000 of Iris Energy Limited IREN have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. New Deadline: February 13, 2023. Those NASDAQ: IREN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Iris Energy Limited in the U.S. The plaintiff alleged that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company’s IPO and that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Iris Energy Limited’s Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, that accordingly, Iris’s use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On December 9, 2022, the original filed case was dismissed and on December 14th a new case with similar allegations was filed against Iris Energy Limited. The new deadline changed from February 6, 2023, to February 13, 2023.

Those who purchased NASDAQ: IREN shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

