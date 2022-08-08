Nasdaq’s new range guidelines aren’t sufficient

Good thing those numbers are finally rising, because today also marks an important deadline for all Nasdaq-listed companies: They must fill out a board diversity matrix that includes the total number of company board members and how those board members self-identify regarding gender, race, ethnicity and LGBTQ+ status. The results will be made public through annual meeting proxy statements or on company websites.

Starting in August 2023, companies trading on the exchange must have at least two diverse board members or explain why they are not meeting this diversity objective.

“Because what we measure signals what we value, the stock exchange is sending a huge message on its priorities,” wrote S. Mitra Kalita, the founder and CEO of URL Media and a former CNN executive in a recent op-ed on the importance of board diversity. “Disclosing this information to investors empowers shareholders to support companies that embody their ideals and pull investments from those that don’t,”…