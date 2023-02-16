Nash Overstreet Performs Live DJ Session at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun – Press Release

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a movie-themed experience, singer and lead guitarist for the pop rock group Hot Chelle Rae, Nash Overstreet, performed a private DJ session in the midst of a celebrity foam pool party for guests of Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only while visiting the popular Cancun destination in February for a four-day birthday getaway along with his girlfriend, model Janelle Allisa.



Among the party, renowned American personalities were spotted such as actor and musician, Shane West; WWE host and ring announcer, Austin Romero; and singer-actor, Ryan Cabrera, who has been seen previously at this all-inclusive resort. The group also experienced the resort’s themed features such as the modern accommodations, private pool cabanas, PH Spa, Studio Disco Bar & Lounge and culinary delights at neighboring Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Nash Overstreet chose this resort for his birthday celebration after the successful bachelor party his friend Ryan Cabrera threw last year when his now wife, the WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, allegedly asked him to “stop calling” during the party with his friends. “Last week was so much fun! We weren’t ready to leave! Thanks Planet Hollywood Cancun for having me out. Thanks to everyone who came to celebrate my & Janelle Allisa’s birthday. Let’s make it yearly thing,” Nash announced in his latest Instagram post, where he also included a reel of his DJ set.

The Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts of the hotel management company, Blue Diamond Resorts, have become one of the main choices among celebrities, for its all-inclusive luxury offering in paradisiacal spots like Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as its unique concept that fits every personality.

For more information about Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com/resorts/adult-scene-cancun

About Blue Diamond Resorts