Nat Sciver-Brunt: England all-rounder on psychological well being break and the Ashes

Sciver-Brunt has played 210 times for England across all formats

Twice, unprompted, Nat Sciver-Brunt brings up her mental health.

“I’m in a good place with my cricket and as a person,” she says.

The all-rounder has been England’s rock for 10 years, always the calmest in any crisis.

On and off the field she rarely gives anything away – described by her more expressive wife Katherine as the yin to her yang.

Last September, after stepping up to lead England at the Commonwealth Games when captain Heather Knight was injured, she decided to take a break for her mental health.

“It was something I felt I needed because of the six months to year before,” Sciver-Brunt says.

“Everything, not built up, but it did get on top of me a little bit.”

The first public sign she was struggling came when an overwhelmed and uncertain Sciver-Brunt gave an interview after almost securing an incredible victory for Trent Rockets against Southern Brave in last September’s Hundred eliminator.

Eight months on, she…