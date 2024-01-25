Nat Sciver-Brunt named ICC girls’s cricket of the yr for second successive yr

The women’s cricket of the year award is named after former England international Rachael Heyhoe Flint

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named Women’s Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council for the second year in a row.

The 31-year-old was England’s player of the series in the drawn 2023 Ashes contest and their leading run-scorer at the T20 World Cup last February.

She scored three centuries in five one-day international knocks in 2023, including two against Australia.

“It feels pretty special. I wasn’t expecting it,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“I am really pleased and proud.

“It is one of the top awards you can win, to come up and compete against your teams but also the rest of the international teams as well.”

Sciver-Brunt, who beat Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, and Australia pair Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney to the award, also scored well in her two Tests in 2023 – 78 against Australia and 59 in the defeat by India in December.

Despite Sciver-Brunt’s success…