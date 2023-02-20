Nat Sciver-Brunt & Sarah Glenn: The Blaze signal England duo for regional cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn have helped England win their opening three games at the T20 World Cup

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn have signed to play for The Blaze in domestic cricket this summer.

They will join Tammy Beaumont, who has extended her deal with the rebranded side, formerly known as Lightning and now based at Trent Bridge.

Sciver-Brunt and Glenn – who is moving from Central Sparks – are currently playing in the T20 World Cup.

Blaze head coach Chris Guest said the trio were “all game-winners in their own right”.

He continued: “Tammy has been here for a few years; she is brilliant to have around the dressing room.

“She has bought into our efforts to drive standards, and Nat and Sarah will no doubt do the same.

“We have a talented young group, and exposure to players with international pedigree can only be a good thing for their development.”

Sciver-Brunt, 30, has scored more than 5,000 runs and taken almost 150 wickets in international limited-overs cricket.