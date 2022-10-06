Nat Sciver & Jonny Bairstow take high Skilled Cricketers’ Affiliation awards

Nat Sciver and Jonny Bairstow also took top prizes from the Cricket Writers’ Club

Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver both completed an awards double by being named the Professional Cricketers’ Association men’s and women’s Player of the Year respectively.

Harry Brook was named the PCA men’s Young Player of the Year.

Freya Kemp, also honoured by the CWC, took the PCA women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The awards are voted for by professionals and were handed out at a dinner in London on Thursday.

Batter Bairstow, 33, took the top men’s prize after making four centuries as the England Test side won six of their seven Tests during the summer.

“It’s a privilege to win the PCA men’s Player of the Year and when your colleagues vote for you it’s a real honour,” he said.

“Winning six out of seven Tests was a huge achievement for everyone. After the last couple of years that we’ve had its great to be back on the winning side of it.”

All-rounder Sciver, 30, takes the women’s award for the second…