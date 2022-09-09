Nat Sciver withdraws from England v India sequence citing ’emotional fatigue’

Nat Sciver made her maiden Test century in June

Stand-in England captain Nat Sciver has withdrawn from the series against India to “focus on her mental health”.

The 30-year-old all-rounder was due to lead England in three T20s and three one-day internationals in the absence of the injured Heather Knight.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will instead lead the side in the T20s, which begin in Durham on Saturday.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued,” said Sciver.

“Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I’m not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself.

“It’s the right decision for me and it’s the right decision for the team.”

England women’s director of cricket Jonathan Finch said: “We fully support Nat and her decision to step away from this series. Cricket is important, but it is wholly insignificant in the context of an individual’s health and…