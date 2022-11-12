Natasha Jonas beats Marie-Eve Dicaire on factors to win IBF light-middleweight title

According to one judge, Natasha Jonas won all 10 rounds

Unified champion Natasha Jonas outclassed Marie-Eve Dicaire in Manchester to add the IBF title to her WBC and WBO light-middleweight belts.

The Liverpudlian, 38, won her first world title in February and then unified the division in September.

And she capped a memorable year for herself and women’s boxing by claiming her third world title in nine months.

Jonas claimed a unanimous win on points to condemn Canada’s Dicaire, 36, to just her second professional defeat.

The judges scored the fight 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93 in favour of Jonas.

Great Britain’s first female Olympic boxer has now won 13 fights since turning professional in 2017, with two losses and one draw, while Dicaire slips to an 18-2 record.

Jonas ends unforgettable year with another high

It now seems hard to believe that Jonas had to banish thoughts of bringing her career to a premature end after suffering her first professional defeat by Viviane Obenauf in August 2018.

And…