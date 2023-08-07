Nate’s Food Co Announces Common Stock Cancellation of 1 Billion Shares – Nate’s … – Press Release

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Nate’s Food Co NHMD is pleased to announce that the company’s officers and directors have unanimously agreed to cancel 1 billion common shares, representing 27% reduction in issued and outstanding shares.

Of the total 1 billion shares approved for cancellation, 500 million common shares have already been successfully cancelled, and the process is currently underway to cancel the remaining 500 million shares through the company’s transfer agent.

The cancellation of common shares is part of Nate’s Food Co’s strategic plan to optimize its capitalization, streamline operations, and position the company for possible joint ventures or acquisitions.

About Nate’s Food Co.

The Company operates two divisions: (1) Food development and distribution and (2) bitcoin mining. The Company’s focus is the development of food products for distribution in wholesale membership stores and into retail grocery stores. The Company also operates a bitcoin mining division as a hedge against inflation.

Additional information is available by visiting the Company’s website at www.natesfoodco.com or on twitter at https://twitter.com/natesfoodco .

Revenue related calculations . Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://alloscomp.com/bitcoin/calculator.