Nathan Lyon made his comeback in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales in October after four months out with a calf injury

Lancashire have signed Australia Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon for 2024.

Lyon, who will be available for all formats, took six wickets in four games during a brief spell in county cricket with Worcestershire in 2017.

Lancashire are still without a head coach after Glen Chapple’s exit at the end of last season.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire,” Lyon told the club website.

“I love playing cricket in England. I’m keen to keep learning, keep improving my game and hopefully I can contribute to winning matches for the Red Rose and pass on some of the experiences that I have gained over the years.”

Prior to suffering he calf injury which ruled him out for the final three Ashes Tests in the summer, Lyon had appeared in 100 consecutive Tests, making him…