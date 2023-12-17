Nathan Lyon’s journey from groundsman to songmaster and 500 Check wickets

Nathan Lyon is one of the most popular members of the current Australia team among his team-mates

This article should have been published in the summer.

As it was, Lyon limped off, England fought back to draw 2-2 and Australia’s off-spinner had to wait for his landmark 500th Test wicket.

But now, six months on and back on home soil, Lyon stands among the all-time greats.

The man who started out as a pitch curator, preparing wickets rather than taking them, has become just the eighth man to take 500 Test scalps with his dismissal of Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf in Perth.

It has been quite the journey.

“I remember meeting him when he was on the groundstaff at the Adelaide Oval,” says Mike Hussey, the former Australia batter who would go on to play a key role in Lyon’s journey to the 500 club.

“I faced him in the nets for a long time and you could see there was something special about him.”

With Andrew Strauss’ England in town for the 2010-11 Ashes, Australia’s batters needed someone to replicate…