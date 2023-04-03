National Bank of Coxsackie supports SUNY Cobleskill Foundation through Corporate… – Press Release

The National Bank of Coxsackie has donated $1,000 towards the SUNY Cobleskill Foundations Corporate Partners Scholarship Program.

Pictured here from left to right is: NBC Middleburgh Assistant Manager Brenda Bellinger, NBC Middleburgh Head Teller Tina Fischer, NBC Middleburgh Branch Manager Heather Kelly, SUNY Cobleskill Director of Development and Corporate Partnerships Nick DeCaprio, MBA, M.Ed., and NBC Commercial Loan Officer Keven Mathes (Photo: Business Wire)

The Corporate Partners Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to SUNY Cobleskill students in the form of business supported annual scholarships. To be eligible, students must be enrolled on a fulltime basis, demonstrate financial need, and have a GPA of 2.5 or above. This scholarship aids in covering the cost of books, technology, academic fees, equipment, room and board, and other crucial non-tuition educational related needs.

“We are so pleased and thankful for the generous commitments by area businesses in support of our corporate scholarship program,” said John Zacharek, SUNY Cobleskill Vice President for Development and Executive Director for the SUNY Cobleskill Foundation. “For $1,000, a company like National Bank of Coxsackie can name a scholarship for the year, which can make an enormous difference to an aspiring student pursuing a degree through our unique applied learning approach. The success of our students, 98 percent of whom enter their career field or go on to pursue a higher degree within a year of their graduation, is testament that a Cobleskill education truly works.”

“National Bank of Coxsackie is always looking for ways to support our local communities,” Middleburgh Branch Manager Heather Kelly commented, “especially if it can be directed towards our youth who have a need.”

Keven Mathes, NBC Commercial Loan Officer went on to say, “NBC is…