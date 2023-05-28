National Champions in 45 Skill Areas are Awarded at the 2023 Skills Canada Natio… – Press Release

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) released the final medal results of the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), in Winnipeg. Over the past week, over 500 students and apprentices from across the country competed for the title of national champion in 45 Skill Areas at the RBC Convention Centre. The complete list of medalists is available on the Skills Canada Website, under the results tab.



Approximately 250 medals were awarded to the top competitors in six skilled trade and technology sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. The competitors were evaluated based on strict industry standards.

During SCNC, over 12,000 student visitors, industry leaders, government officials and industry celebrities were in attendance to take part in some of the onsite activities such as the Skills Symposium, Skills Showcase featuring First Nations, Inuit and Métis Skills, the Empowering Women in the Trades initiative and over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities. Celebrities included Kate Campbell, Founder of Kate’s Contracting Inc. and Jamie McMillan, Founder of KickAss Careers, both strong advocates for women in skilled trades, and Mark Brand, Pioneer Chef and Entrepreneur.

The goal of SCNC is to engage Canadian youth and promote all of the rewarding careers that are available to them in the skilled trades and technologies. It is the only national multi-trade and technology event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country.

“Events like the Skills Canada National Competition encourage Canadian youth to discover skilled trade and technology careers through interactive activities, and find their passion. It also allows us to raise awareness of these important and lucrative careers to our future skilled workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

