National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day News: DoubleTree by Hilton Announces a New Al… – Press Release

Created by Partake Foods, DoubleTree’s Addition to Its “Signature Cookie Welcome” is Free of the Top Nine Allergens

To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, DoubleTree by Hilton, known for the beloved signature cookie welcome, announced that starting today, it will begin offering a new allergy-friendly soft chocolate chip cookie, alongside the original DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, extending the iconic welcome to even more guests.

DoubleTree by Hilton announces a new allergy-friendly option will join its iconic cookie welcome (Photo: Business Wire)

DoubleTree by Hilton has collaborated with Partake Foods, a leading allergy-friendly food company, to produce the new cookie, with the goal of creating a more inclusive welcoming experience at check-in. More than 32 million people in the United States are affected by food allergies, and others have food intolerances or dietary preferences.

“With DoubleTree by Hilton’s allergy-friendly cookie, we’re reshaping the concept of hospitality to be more inclusive and considerate,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We’re serving not just a cookie but a promise of care and personalization for each guest who walks through our doors.”

For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has made it its mission to provide guests with a warm welcome and comfortable stay. Team members will now offer guests their choice of the new DoubleTree by Hilton allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie or DoubleTree’s original chocolate chip cookie, at check-in at all DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across the United States. The soft-baked allergy-friendly cookie is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and free of the top nine allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, dairy, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). Produced by Partake Foods in a dedicated top nine…