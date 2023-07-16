National Institute for Fitness and Sport Invites Senior Living Communities to a … – Press Release

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) presents an Empowerment Workshop during Falls Prevention Week.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) presents an Empowerment Workshop during Falls Prevention Week. NIFS is inviting senior living communities across the country to take part in this event on Tuesday, September 19 to provide education and skills to help residents overcome the fear of falling.

Emily Davenport, NIFS Director of Fitness Center Management, said, “the fear of falling is a risk factor for falling and in our experience in senior living, we see significant mental and emotional barriers for residents contributing to this fear. Our Workshop has proven for over a decade that exposing residents to the proper education and resources can help them recognize their abilities and improve their confidence!” NIFS will provide communities with training for their fitness staff to learn how to host the Workshop including programming resources with promotional content to get their residents excited. As residents complete the workshop, they can contribute to our Fall-Free Pledge to demonstrate their commitment to implementing these new safety strategies in their everyday lives. Our goal is to gather thousands of resident signatures as we create a movement across the US during Falls Prevention Week improving the confidence, knowledge, and skills of seniors.

“The practical application is empowering for participants. We are excited to broaden the reach of how many residents can benefit from the experience all while providing senior living communities with something fresh to offer during Falls Prevention Week,” said Davenport. Participating communities will also have a chance to win a new balance training tool for their fitness center called the Step and Connect as well as a fall prevention consulting package from NIFS to help them develop its own best-in-class, data-driven fall prevention program….