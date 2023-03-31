National Law Firm Investigating Rite Aid Corporation Over Alleged False/Misleadi… – Press Release

Complaint alleges That Rite Aid Corporation Made Misleading Statements Regarding Unlawfully Filled Prescriptions

ONTARIO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt APC (MLG) – a national law firm specializing in Securities Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Class Actions, is investigating Rite Aid Corporation RAD (“Rite Aid” or the Company”) over allegations that Rite Aid made false and/or misleading statements that failed to disclose the unlawful filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose.

A case, captioned Holland v. Rite Aid Corporation, No. 1:23-cv-00589 (N.D. Ohio Mar. 20, 2023), brings claims on behalf of all purchasers of Rite Aid securities during the period of April 26, 2018, and March 12, 2023, inclusive (“Class Period”) against Rite Aid Corporation based on violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result, investors have until May 19, 2023, to file as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear “red flags” that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (5)…