National Law Journal Names Calloquy 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazer – Press Release

Recognition honors Calloquy’s innovative approach to building the future of litigation – both for those who practice law and for those most in need.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, has been named to the National Law Journal’s 2023 list of Legal Technology Trailblazers. The annual list recognizes companies that are changing the way law firms and legal organizations operate by developing and delivering innovative solutions that improve the practice of law.

“We are very proud to be included among this year’s National Law Journal Legal Technology Trailblazers,” said David Carter, CEO and Founder of Calloquy. “In past years, the great majority of innovations profiled on NLJ’s Trailblazers list were tools built by well-established legal technology companies or the world’s largest law firms – in other words, companies that already have decades of experience and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. The fact that Calloquy is being honored in this way is a testament to the extraordinary team of dedicated professionals we have brought together and to the sense of purpose that each bring to our work every day.”

The Calloquy platform is designed to make it easier for remote and hybrid litigation teams to collaborate throughout the life cycle of a complex case, whether it is the everyday strategy sessions and witness interviews or critical depositions, mediations, or arbitrations. The platform delivers an intuitive videoconferencing interface and evidence management system with a level of formality and security befitting the litigation and dispute resolution processes. Calloquy also offers its clients secure court reporting services, making virtual depositions and arbitrations seamless.

Calloquy has been designed with input from lawyers, judges, paralegals, and court reporters and beta tested with litigators from AmLaw 100 firms and legal service organizations.

“Not only…