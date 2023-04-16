National Léger Survey Reveals Canadians’ Trail Use on the Rise in 2023 – Press Release

MONTREAL, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new national Léger survey commissioned by Trans Canada Trail (TCT) confirms that Canadians’ trail use continues to increase. The wide-ranging survey also polled Canadians on their views on the economic and tourism impacts of trails and on the impact on local businesses including the amount spent while using trails.



TCT released the data on the eve of their first Parliament Hill Advocacy Days in Ottawa April 17-18.

Several key themes emerged from the survey data:

Trails continue to be popular post pandemic

Overall, 72% of Canadians have used trails in the past 12 months, up slightly from 70%, with 80% of respondents noting that they intend to use trails in the next year.

89% of Canadians agree that trails add value to the quality of life in their community.

69% of Canadians said that easy access to trails and outdoor activities have an impact on where they choose to live.



Access to nature and enhancing our mental health are driving our trail use

Respondents identified three main reasons for using trails: to be outdoors and get fresh air (98%); to enjoy nature and see beautiful landscapes (97%), and to enhance mental health and relieve stress (94%).

Role of trails in combatting climate change and enhancing nature