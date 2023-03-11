NATIONAL VISION SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against National Vision Holdings, Inc. (“National Vision” or the “Company”) EYE and reminds investors of the March 28, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in National Vision stock or options between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/EYE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (3) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact National Vision’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (4) as a result, National Vision’s profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; and (5) consequently, there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints. The National…